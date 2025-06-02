20,916 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,601,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,095,000 after purchasing an additional 389,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after buying an additional 29,526 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Snap
In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $9,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 55,818,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,599,673.92. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 117,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $1,010,115.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,348,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,761,811.10. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,586,313 shares of company stock valued at $22,190,490 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Snap Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.61. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Snap Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
