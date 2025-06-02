27,710 Shares in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC) Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.14% of Keen Vision Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Keen Vision Acquisition alerts:

Keen Vision Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KVAC opened at $11.33 on Monday. Keen Vision Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12.

Keen Vision Acquisition Profile

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It also intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.