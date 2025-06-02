27,879 Shares in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 27,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Rhino Investment Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $5,458,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $26.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $433.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.34. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $50.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 65.88%.

Insider Activity at Arrow Financial

In related news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $47,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,587.54. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arrow Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Arrow Financial Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

