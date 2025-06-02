279,673 Shares in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 279,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.12% of Apple Hospitality REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,239,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,099,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 899,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after acquiring an additional 503,114 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,898,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,451,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE:APLE opened at $11.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 700,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,931.92. This trade represents a 1.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,120 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

