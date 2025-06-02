281,898 Shares in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 281,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.23% of Playa Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $696,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 61,431 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $11,374,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $13.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $267.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.24 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.