29,285 Shares in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the fourth quarter worth $18,641,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the fourth quarter worth $14,135,000. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,358,000 after buying an additional 240,800 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the fourth quarter worth $19,791,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after buying an additional 99,315 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amer Sports and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Shares of AS stock opened at $36.36 on Monday. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $38.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of -259.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Amer Sports had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amer Sports Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

