29,300 Shares in United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY) Purchased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of United States Antimony by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,528,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in United States Antimony by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 971,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 228,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Antimony by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in United States Antimony in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in United States Antimony by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 236,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 149,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UAMY. Wall Street Zen cut United States Antimony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. D Boral Capital raised United States Antimony to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United States Antimony in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of United States Antimony in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on United States Antimony from $2.60 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

UAMY stock opened at $2.42 on Monday. United States Antimony Co. has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $285.37 million, a P/E ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

