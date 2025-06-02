31,280 Shares in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,280 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Barclays PLC increased its position in Transocean by 60.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,623,924 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 609,681 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,841 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Transocean by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,295 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RIG. SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 price target on Transocean in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Transocean from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

In other Transocean news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $61,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 340,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,537.98. The trade was a 6.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RIG opened at $2.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

