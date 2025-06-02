339,710 Shares in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 339,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in NOV by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in NOV by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in NOV by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on NOV from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on NOV from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NOV from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

NOV Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $12.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. NOV had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

