34,300 Shares in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Acquired by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of KORU Medical Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRMD. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KORU Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,660,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KORU Medical Systems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,774,000 after purchasing an additional 316,509 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KORU Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in KORU Medical Systems by 41,806.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 66,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KORU Medical Systems Stock Down 3.1%

NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $2.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $127.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.39. KORU Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KORU Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:KRMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KORU Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRMD shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on KORU Medical Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley upgraded KORU Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KORU Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

KORU Medical Systems Profile

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

