49,500 Shares in Helix Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HLXB) Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Helix Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HLXB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.26% of Helix Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harraden Circle Investments LLC bought a new position in Helix Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Decagon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Helix Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Helix Acquisition Corp. II by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Helix Acquisition Corp. II by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,339,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Helix Acquisition Corp. II by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Helix Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ HLXB opened at $10.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73. Helix Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $11.59.

About Helix Acquisition Corp. II

Helix Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Helix Acquisition Corp. II is a subsidiary of Helix Holdings II LLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.