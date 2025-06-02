50,431 Shares in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 50,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 842.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark stock opened at $56.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.34. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $52.20 and a 1 year high of $106.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average of $70.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $400.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMWD shares. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

