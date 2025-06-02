571,379 Shares in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 571,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Coursera by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 962,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 188,911 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Coursera by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 16,724 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Coursera by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Coursera by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera Stock Performance

Coursera stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $179.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COUR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coursera from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Coursera from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

In other Coursera news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 9,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $79,160.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,823.20. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amanda Clark sold 9,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $79,152.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,659.04. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,770 shares of company stock valued at $211,087 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

