6,483 Shares in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 651.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,790,000 after buying an additional 692,390 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 457,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,768,000 after buying an additional 167,767 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,510,000 after buying an additional 48,818 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 18,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,631,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Liquidity Services

In other news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 10,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $315,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,822,931.10. This trade represents a 5.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,223,400. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

LQDT stock opened at $23.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.60. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $731.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $116.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.20 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LQDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services Profile

(Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.