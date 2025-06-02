66,110 Shares in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of Ardmore Shipping as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,738,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,268,000 after acquiring an additional 24,030 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,491,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,122,000 after acquiring an additional 101,229 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,413,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,175,000 after acquiring an additional 279,403 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,309,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,914,000 after acquiring an additional 63,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,204,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 168,731 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Ardmore Shipping Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $9.60 on Monday. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $23.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $389.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

(Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.