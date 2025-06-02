74,208 Shares in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.06% of Berry Global Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $67.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day moving average of $68.44. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.80 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

