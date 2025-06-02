79,467 Shares in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 79,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Quarry LP lifted its stake in ScanSource by 948.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in ScanSource by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

In other ScanSource news, CFO Stephen Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,150.24. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCSC opened at $40.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.36. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $704.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.17 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 8.55%. ScanSource’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

