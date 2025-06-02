84,602 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 84,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.13% of Travel + Leisure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Denny Marie Post sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $276,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,745.40. This represents a 55.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 6,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $296,524.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,121.20. The trade was a 69.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $48.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $58.95.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TNL shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

