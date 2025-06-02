ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 132.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 83,428 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of ACCO Brands worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

ACCO Brands Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $3.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $321.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $317.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.75 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 14.96%. Equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.55%.

About ACCO Brands

(Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.