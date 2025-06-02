Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Note Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $433,000. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,346 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 57,189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,547,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,519,342.30. This represents a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $203.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

