Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,975,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,142,030 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.4% of UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.63% of Amazon.com worth $14,474,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $203.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.57 and its 200-day moving average is $208.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.