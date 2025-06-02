Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC

Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.7% of Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $203.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

