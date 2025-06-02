Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.

Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,213 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.2% of Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,014,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,353 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $203.93 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.