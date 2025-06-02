Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.35% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLX. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -0.60. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Camille L. Bedrosian sold 12,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $43,114.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,481.25. This represents a 6.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernhardt G. Zeiher acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,811 shares of company stock valued at $155,494. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.