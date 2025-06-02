Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Position Raised by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 212,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,822 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,504,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 266,361.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,385,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,214,000 after buying an additional 1,385,080 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 969.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,518,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,465,000 after buying an additional 1,376,832 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,014,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,461,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $139,781.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,123. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $16.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.38). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on APLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.