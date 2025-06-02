AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stock Holdings Lowered by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATR. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 703,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,490,000 after acquiring an additional 27,614 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup stock opened at $158.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.04. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $178.03.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $887.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.26 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

In other news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total transaction of $151,657.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,798.42. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 11,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.39, for a total transaction of $1,726,426.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,816.54. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,709 shares of company stock worth $6,224,840 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

