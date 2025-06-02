Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Director Sells C$1,023,750.00 in Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer Wong sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.25, for a total transaction of C$1,023,750.00.

Aritzia Stock Down 1.4%

Aritzia stock opened at C$66.01 on Monday. Aritzia Inc. has a twelve month low of C$31.88 and a twelve month high of C$73.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$56.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51.

ATZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$82.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$74.00 to C$67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$73.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aritzia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$64.50.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

