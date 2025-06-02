Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Sells C$2,037,600.00 in Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.92, for a total value of C$2,037,600.00.

Aritzia Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$66.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. Aritzia Inc. has a 1-year low of C$31.88 and a 1-year high of C$73.44.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$73.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Aritzia from C$82.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.50.

Aritzia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.