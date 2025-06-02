Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the April 30th total of 135,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Arrow Financial Stock Up 0.2%

AROW opened at $26.00 on Monday. Arrow Financial has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $433.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $50.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Arrow Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

In other news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $47,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,293 shares in the company, valued at $696,587.54. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Arrow Financial by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Arrow Financial by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Arrow Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arrow Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arrow Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

