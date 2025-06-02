Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Sells $1,635,142.04 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.73, for a total transaction of $1,635,142.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,810,852.24. The trade was a 14.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Tuesday, May 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.81, for a total transaction of $1,675,517.88.

On Friday, May 23rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $1,641,818.36.

On Monday, May 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $1,708,184.16.

On Friday, May 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total value of $1,759,766.68.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total transaction of $1,791,797.12.

On Tuesday, May 6th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.80, for a total value of $1,643,646.40.

On Friday, May 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total value of $1,679,412.40.

On Friday, April 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.11, for a total value of $1,820,966.28.

On Monday, April 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.19, for a total value of $1,607,006.12.

On Monday, April 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $1,475,228.28.

Atlassian Price Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $206.31 on Monday. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $295.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Atlassian

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Atlassian by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Atlassian by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.