Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Avantor were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Avantor by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In other Avantor news, Director Joseph R. Massaro acquired 8,100 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,967.40. This trade represents a 30.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 25,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,000. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 83,100 shares of company stock worth $1,027,630 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR opened at $12.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Avantor’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AVTR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Avantor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

