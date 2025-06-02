AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,853 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 26,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in AxoGen by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AxoGen by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AxoGen by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AXGN. Lake Street Capital began coverage on AxoGen in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AxoGen from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $10.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.74. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.62 million, a P/E ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08.

In related news, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 15,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $264,442.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,835. The trade was a 6.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Tyndall sold 20,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $224,694.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,345 shares in the company, valued at $171,864. This trade represents a 56.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

