B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of B. Riley Financial worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1,049.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 666,766.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 20,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RILY opened at $3.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.45. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $24.38.

B. Riley Financial Profile

(Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RILY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.