B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

NASDAQ EDRY opened at $8.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. EuroDry Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The company has a market cap of $22.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76.

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded EuroDry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt.

