B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMDL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Matauro LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMDL opened at $5.26 on Monday. GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.45.

About GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

