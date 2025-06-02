B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Monroe III acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $469,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,783,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,358,336.52. This represents a 0.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 26,333 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $580,379.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 399,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,337.76. The trade was a 6.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 334,546 shares of company stock valued at $7,181,976 and sold 34,257 shares valued at $755,528. 60.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSAT stock opened at $18.41 on Monday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of -613.67 and a beta of 1.07.

GSAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Globalstar from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Globalstar from $4.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globalstar from $14.85 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

