B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of TEVA opened at $16.77 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

