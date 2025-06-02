B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,193 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prospect Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $5.31 on Monday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

