B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,892 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,198,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,109,000 after buying an additional 80,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,432,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,187,000 after buying an additional 50,399 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,668,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,065,000 after buying an additional 643,661 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,769,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,654,000 after buying an additional 102,692 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,342,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,325,000 after buying an additional 435,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

ADMA opened at $19.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. ADMA Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMA has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADMA Biologics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 7,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $158,069.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,345.60. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.