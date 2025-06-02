B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter worth $334,000. KKM Financial LLC boosted its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of HYHG opened at $64.56 on Monday. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.89.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Company Profile

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

