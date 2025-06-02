B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Inogen worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 82,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 25,681 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 123,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 24,082 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 360,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 210,961 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on INGN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Inogen from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $6.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $173.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. Inogen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $13.33.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $82.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.57 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. On average, analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

