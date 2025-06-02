B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $143,000 Stock Position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 36,700 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 732,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 327,567 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 131,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 52,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 40,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE ASG opened at $5.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $6.08.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th.

(Free Report)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.