B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $90,000 Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 41,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 449,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 68,976 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $31,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $520,219.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,420.72. This represents a 11.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,787 shares in the company, valued at $576,260.76. This trade represents a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,074 shares of company stock valued at $724,579. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.49. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is -3,333.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

