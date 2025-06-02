B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Eagle Point Credit from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $7.50 price objective on Eagle Point Credit in a research note on Thursday.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE ECC opened at $7.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $604.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 44.67%. The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Point Credit news, CEO Thomas P. Majewski purchased 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087 shares in the company, valued at $25,001. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

See Also

