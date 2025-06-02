B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $210,000 in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $18.68 on Monday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.