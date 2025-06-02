B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $210,000 in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $18.68 on Monday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile
The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.
