B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,241 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 5,253 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2,722.7% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE:BUD opened at $70.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.58.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a $1.0492 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BUD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.10 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

