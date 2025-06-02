B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,241 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 5,253 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2,722.7% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance
NYSE:BUD opened at $70.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.58.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a $1.0492 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on BUD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.10 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.