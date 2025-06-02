B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $129.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $251,454.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,097.60. This trade represents a 12.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega purchased 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,404.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,641 shares in the company, valued at $990,258.60. This represents a 25.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,505 shares of company stock worth $37,452,686 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $113.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $121.10.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

