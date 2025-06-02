B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,143 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,414,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205,825 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,086,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,706,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,392 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $110,748,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,771,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,498 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $10.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.44. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $12.54.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

