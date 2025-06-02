B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IXC. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,077,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 63,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,425,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,432,000 after acquiring an additional 437,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,131,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,811,000 after acquiring an additional 298,815 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $37.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.36. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $33.89 and a twelve month high of $43.29.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.