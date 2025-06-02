B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JMHI. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,374,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000.

JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of JMHI stock opened at $49.57 on Monday. JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31.

About JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (JMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in US municipal securities of varying maturities, exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income from high yield securities.

